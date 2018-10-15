× Man who allegedly tried kidnapping Aurora 11-year-old is registered sex offender

AURORA, Colo. — The man who is accused of trying to kidnap an 11-year-old Aurora girl on Friday was identified on Monday as a registered sex offender.

Tyler Christensen, 32, was arrested Friday afternoon and is a registered sex offender, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s sex offender registry.

Police said Christensen is a stranger to the girl who was targeted.

Investigators said he will be charged with the following crimes:

18-3-404 Second Degree Unlawful Sexual Contact-Criminal Attempt, Class 5 Felony

18-3-302 Second Degree Kidnapping-Criminal Attempt, Class 5 Felony

The incident happened near East Exposition Avenue and South Nome Street just west of Interstate 225, the Aurora Police Department said. A girl was walking from her school bus stop when a man started walking toward her.

“As she passed he grabbed her and put his hands over her mouth. The young female fought back by screaming and biting the suspect’s right ring finger causing the suspect to let go,” APD said in a statement Friday morning.

After the girl bit the finger, the man ran westbound on Exposition.