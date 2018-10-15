× Former school security guard sentenced for sex assault on student

A former high school security guard was sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting a student at an unnamed school.

Gary Postell, 51, will serve eight years in the Colorado Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty Aug. 17 to child abuse negligently causing serious bodily injury.

Postell was also sentenced to 10 years of sex offender intensive supervised probation on the count of sexual exploitation of a child. Other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The student reported the incident on Nov. 28, 2016, and Postell was arrested the next day.

The mother of the victim addressed the court during sentencing.

“How sick do you have to be to attack a 15-year-old child?” she asked. My daughter “was not protected by the security guard. … Adults are obligated to look after children and take care of them, not prey on them.”

The mother added: “He is responsible, not the child, not my daughter. I am here to see him taken away in handcuffs like he deserves.”