Facebook testing new ‘unsend’ button in messenger app

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you ever wished you could take back a Facebook message, you may soon be able to just that.

Facebook is testing a new "unsend" button for Messenger and it has already rolled out to some users.

Facebook Messenger is finally working on "Unsend Message" in the app for everyone! Tip @Techmeme pic.twitter.com/5OtQrmyID3 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 12, 2018

It was revealed earlier this year that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg had deleted messages from recipient's inboxes. When users asked why that option wasn't available to everyone, Facebook announced it would build the future for the public.

Currently, users can only delete messages from their own inbox - the messages still remain in the recipients' inbox.

But with the new "unsend" prototype, it would all a message to be removed from both sides of the conversation.

A spokesperson for Facebook confirmed to TechCrunch that they are testing the feature.

"Facebook internally tests products and features before they ship to the public so we can ensure the quality of the experience," the statement said.

There's no word on when the feature will be released to the public.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, already has an unsend option in its messaging section.

The news comes as Facebook deals with another round of controversy. On Friday, the company said nearly 30 million people had their data stolen in last month's hack.