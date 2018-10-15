Daybreak Delights: Baked Apples

What you Need

4 Baking Apples, split in half and core cleaned out with a melon baller

1 stick butter, melted

3/4 cup rolled oats

1/2 flour

1/2 cup granulated sugar

cinnamon for sprinkling

What to Do

Preheat Oven to 350 degrees

Prep apples, set aside

Streusel Topping: in a bowl combine 1/2 cup All Purpose Flour, 1/2 cup Granulated Sugar, 1 stick melted butter, 3/4 cup Rolled Oats. stir to combine.

Sprinkle each apple with cinnamon, and spoon and spread the Streusel mixture over the top of each apple, evenly. prior to baking.

Bake for 40 minutes or until the apples are softened and crumble topping is golden brown.

Serve drizzled in salted caramel sauce, or with vanilla bean ice cream if desired.