Colorado’s Premier Home Theater & TV Mounting Specialists

What if your TV viewing experience at home could be even better than going to the movie theater?
What if when you turned your TV off it transformed into a piece of art?
Denver Sight And Sound has a special offer for Colorado's Best viewers.
You'll get a $200-dollar installation credit with the purchase of a 65-inch Samsung frame TV...
and a $100-dollar installation credit for the 55-inch frame.
Denver Sight and Sound - 303-209-1038 - Info@denversightandsound.com
https://denversightandsound.com/AlertMe