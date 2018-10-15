× ‘Absolutely, that’s every coach:’ Broncos’ Vance Joseph on if he believes he’s fighting for his job

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After the Broncos fourth straight loss on Sunday, head coach Vance Joseph told the media on Monday that he “absolutely” believes he’s coaching for his job.

“Absolutely,” Joseph said when asked if he’s fighting for his job. “That’s every coach in this league, every week. If you don’t feel that way you are missing something.”

“If we were 5-1, I would feel that way. That doesn’t motivate me. I am motivated to win games and fix our football team,” Joseph added.

Vance Joseph was asked if Elway's earlier comment that "we're fighting for our lives" also implies Joseph is fighting to keep his job. pic.twitter.com/KuHti9n7q0 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 15, 2018

Following an embarrassing loss to the Jets on the road in week five, the Broncos face a must-win game as they travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals on “Thursday Night Football” on FOX31.

The Broncos are 1-9 on the road since he became head coach last season.

Overall, the Broncos have a 7-15 record under Joseph and had an eight-game losing streak last season, the franchise’s longest in 50 years.

This season, following a 2-0 start, the team has lost four straight and find themselves in third place in the AFC West.