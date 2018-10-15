5 Parker businesses hit in smash-and-grab burglaries

PARKER, Colo. — Five businesses were hit in smash-and-grab burglaries on Monday morning, the Parker Police Department said.

The businesses were on Parker Road between Pine Lane and Twenty Mile Road and the burglaries happened in about a 30-minute span between 3:10 a.m. and 3:40 a.m., police said.

The businesses hit were The Donut House (9807 S. Parker Road), Papa Murphy’s Pizza (18741 Ponderosa Drive), Colonna’s Pizza (11215 S. Parker Road), Hangry Ohana (10471 S. Parker Road) and Great Clips (9811 S. Parker Road).

It’s not known what was stolen and police were looking at surveillance video to try to identify any suspects.

Police did not have any suspect information.