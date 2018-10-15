× 2 Colorado Sears stores among 142 to close nationwide

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Two Sears stores in the Denver metro area are among the 142 Sears and Kmart locations that will close after the company filed for bankruptcy on Monday.

According to a USA Today story that obtained court documents of the bankruptcy, the Sears stores in Lakewood and Centennial will close by the end of the year.

The locations are at 10785 W. Colfax Ave. in Lakewood and 7001 S. University Blvd. in Centennial.

It’s possible that more stores, or possibly all stores, could end up closing if the company isn’t able to restructure in bankruptcy.

The company has closed several hundred stores in recent years.

The most recent round was announced in August that involved plans to close 45 stores, including the Sears in Grand Junction.

The company currently has two remaining Kmart stores in Colorado after the Arvada closed in May.

Sears once dominated the American retail landscape. But the big question is whether the shrunken version of itself can be viable or will it be forced to go out of business, closing the final chapter for an iconic name that originated more than a century ago.

Liquidation sales at these stores are expected to begin shortly.