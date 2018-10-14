× Snowfall totals from weekend snowstorm

DENVER — A strong cold front brought cold temperatures and snow to the Front Range of Colorado this weekend.

Snowfall was heavier in northern Colorado, and in the foothills and mountains than in the Denver metro area.

These are the snowfall totals as of 11 a.m. Sunday as reported by the National Weather Service and its trained weather spotters.

