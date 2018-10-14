× Snow hits Colorado: The latest updates as snow, cold hit the Front Range

DENVER — A strong cold front has brought freezing temperatures and snow to the Front Range.

The Pinpoint Weather team is on alert and says to expect periods of light snow showers to continue through the midday and early afternoon hours.

Conditions will start to taper off by the afternoon and evening in Denver, with an additional 1-2″ possible through the day.

We’ll be sharing the latest photos, traffic updates and snow totals in the live blog below.