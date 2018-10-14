Snow hits Colorado: The latest updates as snow, cold hit the Front Range

Posted 11:19 am, October 14, 2018, by , Updated at 11:22AM, October 14, 2018

7 inches of snow on the back deck railing! Taken at around 7:30 PM with 22 °F.

DENVER — A strong cold front has brought freezing temperatures and snow to the Front Range.

The Pinpoint Weather team is on alert and says to expect periods of light snow showers to continue through the midday and early afternoon hours.

Conditions will start to taper off by the afternoon and evening in Denver, with an additional 1-2″ possible through the day.

We’ll be sharing the latest photos, traffic updates and snow totals in the live blog below.

