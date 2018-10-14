× Morning snow, dangerously cold temperatures continue to end weekend

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 12 p.m. for the Denver metro area. Expect periods of light snow showers to continue through the midday and early afternoon hours. Conditions will start to taper off by the afternoon and evening in Denver, with an additional 1-2″ possible through the day. Temperatures will be frigid, staying in the 20s through the afternoon. With a strong north wind, the wind chill will drop into the lower teens and single digits.

Clouds will clear overnight, allowing temperatures to drop into the low teens as you head out the door on Monday. Wind chills will drop from 0 to -5 degrees for the morning commute. With sub-freezing temperatures over the next 24 hours, roads and sidewalks will be extremely icy.

Despite the cold start, Monday will offer plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 40s. We’ll keep the sunshine around through the upcoming work week as highs steadily climb back into the low 60s by Thursday and into the upcoming weekend.

