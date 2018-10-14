× Live Updates: Broncos face the Rams in cold October game at Mile High

DENVER — The Broncos are hoping to end their losing streak as the undefeated Los Angeles Rams come to Mile High on a cold Sunday afternoon.

The game kicks off at 2:05 p.m. on FOX31 live from Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Temperatures will be in the 20s throughout the game with light snow flurries possible.

It could be the second coldest October Broncos game on record.

GO BRONCOS: If you're headed to the #Broncos game at Mile High today – bundle up! (Or just stay inside and watch the game on FOX31) Pinpoint Weather forecast: https://t.co/nUN1bRRGco pic.twitter.com/oSXMsCRWy9 — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) October 14, 2018

Follow along with the game in the live blog below and be sure to like FOX31 on Facebook to join the conversation throughout the Broncos game. We’ll have pictures to share with your friends and a halftime Facebook Live to talk about the game.

You can also show off your Broncos pride by uploading your photos to our gallery.