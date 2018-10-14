Jefferson County deputy gives girls escort home after bike is stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Christiana and Cooper Bollacker are a team, but last Sunday, a trip to the Columbine Library in Littleton left them in a pickle.

“We went outside and my bike was gone,” Christiana said.

The two called 911 and reported the bike stolen, but after the report was filed with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, and a suspect was found, the bike was still nowhere in sight.

So, as the the girls prepared for a 2-mile journey home, Deputy Aaron Kilbon had an idea: He escorted them home. Christiana hopped on the back of Cooper’s wheelchair, as the deputy played tunes for the roughly 50 minute ride back.

“All he had to do was get there, take down the names, you know, and pretty much leave,” the girls’ mom, Christina Bollacker, said. “It wasn’t his responsibility to make sure the girls had a way home.”

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for a new bike.