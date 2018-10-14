Frigid start to Monday followed by drier, warmer weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow is wrapping up in Colorado and will continue to taper off from north to south. Thanks to clearing skies, temperatures will fall to the teens for many places along the Front Range and on the Plains Sunday night into early Monday.

Denver will start off Monday around 12 degrees, breaking the record low temperature of 20 degrees set in 1970. Wind chills, thanks to a light breeze, will drop to the single digits and possibly below zero in some spots.

Low temperatures will drop into the teens overnight breaking the record low temperature of 20° set in 1970 for October 15th #cowx pic.twitter.com/4owZlWV94M — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) October 15, 2018

Thanks to sunshine and dry weather, temperatures heat up to the low 40s in Denver on Monday afternoon.

The warming trend and dry weather stays for the rest of the week. High temperatures make it into the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. The 60s will make a return by Thursday and stay through the weekend.

