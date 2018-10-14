Denver police investigating light rail vs. vehicle crash downtown

DENVER — Police are investigating a crash between a vehicle and a light rail train downtown, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon at Speer Boulevard and Stout Street next to the Colorado Convention Center. No one was injured in the crash.

DPD said the train is currently blocking part of northbound Speer and advised drivers to use an alternate route.

This is the third light rail vs. vehicle crash at Speer and Stout since Sept. 1. On Sept. 19, a Subaru Forester and light rail train collided at the intersection. On Sept. 1, a light rail hit a van there.