× William “Bill” Coors, former brewing industry leader, dies at 102

GOLDEN, Colo. — William “Bill” Coors, a leader at Coors Brewing Company, passed away Saturday at the age of 102. Molson Coors announced the death in a press release published through BusinessWire. The company said Bill died peacefully at his home.

Bill was the grandson of Adolf Coors, who founded the brewery in 1873.

According to BusinessWire, Bill earned a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University in 1938 and got his masters degree in chemical engineering in 1939.

Bill joined his family’s business as an engineer after receiving his masters. Bill is credited with developing the recyclable aluminum can, which is now standard in the beer industry.

Bill is the former chairman of the board of Adolph Coors Company.

“Our company stands on the shoulders of giants like Bill Coors. His dedication, hard work and ingenuity, helped shape not only our company but the entire beer industry. We honor his memory by rededicating ourselves to continuing the work he loved so much – brewing the best tasting, highest quality beer to share with family and friends. Cheers to you Uncle Bill!” President and CEO of Molson Coors, Mark Hunter, said in the release.

Pete Coors, who ran to represent Colorado in the U.S. Senate in 2004, is Bill’s nephew. Democrat Ken Salazar defeated Coors.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated shortly.