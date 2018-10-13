× Wiggins Middle School student taken into custody after threat to school reported

WIGGINS, Colo. — A Wiggins Middle School student was taken into custody Thursday after reports of a student making a threat to shoot other students, the Fort Morgan Times reported.

“A juvenile male student was taken into custody yesterday afternoon upon finding out that the child was threatening self harm and harm to some of his peers that attend Wiggins. The child openly told Wiggins P.D. and the Wiggins School District SRO that he planned to hurt a handful of individuals, including students at Wiggins. The juvenile was immediately taken into custody and will not be released to return to Wiggins,” a statement from the Wiggins School District said Friday.

A press release from the Wiggins Police Department said the investigation was initiated after the Morgan County Department of Human Services performed a welfare check.

Wiggins is a small community on Colorado’s Eastern Plains.

The school was never shut down.

Charges were pending against the student. “All parents of students who were mentioned as possible targets have been notified of the situation,” the school district said.

Police released no other information other than to say there is currently no threat to students or staff at Wiggins Middle School.