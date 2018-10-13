× Snow forces closure of Interstate 25 between Wellington and Wyoming border

WELLINGTON, Colo. — Interstate 25 has been shut down between Wellington and the Colorado-Wyoming border.

The Larimer County post of the Colorado State Patrol announced the closure via Twitter around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. CSP said the area is experiencing heavy snow, strong winds and poor road conditions.

Northern Colorado was the first part of the state to get hit by a strong cold front delivering wintry weather to much of the state.

There is no word on when the highway will reopen.