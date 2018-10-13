× Small plane crashes after takeoff in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A small plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Weld County Saturday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a single-engine Cessna 120 crashed under unknown circumstances in a field just west of Platte Valley Airpark. The small airfield is located in a rural area northwest of Hudson.

The FAA said two people were aboard the Cessna. The agency is investigating alongside the National Transportation Safety Board.

Saturday evening, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said the two people aboard the plane survived the crash and transported themselves to a nearby hospital before deputies arrived at the scene.