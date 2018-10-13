Same suspect wanted in bank robberies in Westminster, Aurora

DENVER — The FBI issued an alert about a suspect wanted after two armed bank robberies in Westminster and Aurora this week.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads authorities to catching the suspect and solving these cases.

The suspect robbed the U.S. Bank at 5211 West 72nd Avenue in Westminster at 9:37 a.m. on Tuesday, October 9 according to the FBI. Then on Friday, October 12 the same suspect robbed the Navy Federal Credit Union at 1105 South Tower Road in Aurora. That robbery happened at 11 a.m.

Investigators say he displayed a handgun, demanded money and then fled the banks on foot.

Suspect description

White male

5’10” to 6′ tall

Skinny build

Jeans, dark hoodie, bright green ball cap

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP [7867].