Recipe: Black bean chili mac one pot meal made from scratch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Chef David Bondarchuck of Scratch Catering Services joined us on Channel 2 News Saturday morning showing off an easy recipe for a one pot meal. The best part of it is that it's made all from scratch.

Watch "From Scratch" Saturdays at 3 p.m. on Colorado's Own Channel 2.

Black Bean Chili MAC

What you Need:

2 pounds ground Beef or Turkey

1 Large Yellow Onion

1 Large can of Tomato Juice (46 oz)

1 medium can of diced Tomatoes (28 oz)

2 ribs of celery chopped, leaves removed

1/4 cup Brown Sugar

2 Tablespoons Chili Powder

1/2 teaspoon ground mustard powder

Kosher Salt and Fresh Cracked Black Pepper to taste

1 Can Kidney Beans (16 oz) drained and rinsed

2 Cans Black Beans (12 oz) drained and rinsed

1 Pound Large Elbow Macaroni- Cooked al dente, drained and set aside

*Cooking tip: toss pasta in 1 count drizzle of olive oil to keep it from sticking together.

What to Do:

Brown ground meat and onion together in a large sauté pan, drain off excess fat.

Stir in tomato Juice, diced tomatoes, celery, brown sugar, chili powder, and and pepper to taste and ground mustard powder. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and allow to simmer until all ingredients are well mixed and mixture is slightly thickened.

Serve hot pan chili over cooked elbow noodles. Enjoy!

Garnish ideas: shredded cheddar cheese, chopped green onion, dollop of sour cream, or crisp cut bacon pieces.