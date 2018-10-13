Recipe: Black bean chili mac one pot meal made from scratch

DENVER -- Chef David Bondarchuck of Scratch Catering Services joined us on Channel 2 News Saturday morning showing off an easy recipe for a one pot meal. The best part of it is that it's made all from scratch.
Watch "From Scratch" Saturdays at 3 p.m. on Colorado's Own Channel 2.
Black Bean Chili MAC
What you Need:
- 2 pounds ground Beef or Turkey
- 1 Large Yellow Onion
- 1 Large can of Tomato Juice (46 oz)
- 1 medium can of diced Tomatoes (28 oz)
- 2 ribs of celery chopped, leaves removed
- 1/4 cup Brown Sugar
- 2 Tablespoons Chili Powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground mustard powder
- Kosher Salt and Fresh Cracked Black Pepper to taste
- 1 Can Kidney Beans (16 oz) drained and rinsed
- 2 Cans Black Beans (12 oz) drained and rinsed
- 1 Pound Large Elbow Macaroni- Cooked al dente, drained and set aside
*Cooking tip: toss pasta in 1 count drizzle of olive oil to keep it from sticking together.
What to Do:
Brown ground meat and onion together in a large sauté pan, drain off excess fat.
Stir in tomato Juice, diced tomatoes, celery, brown sugar, chili powder, and and pepper to taste and ground mustard powder. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and allow to simmer until all ingredients are well mixed and mixture is slightly thickened.
Serve hot pan chili over cooked elbow noodles. Enjoy!
Garnish ideas: shredded cheddar cheese, chopped green onion, dollop of sour cream, or crisp cut bacon pieces.
