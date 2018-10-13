Police ask for public’s help finding man suspected of metro-area robberies

AURORA, Colo. — Local law enforcement agencies are hoping the public can help them identify a man suspected of robbing two businesses in the Denver area.

At approximately 9:37 a.m. on Oct. 9, the man is believed to have robbed the U.S. Bank at 5211 West 72nd Avenue in Westminster.

Around 11 a.m. on Oct. 12, police believe the same man robbed the Navy Federal Credit Union at 1105 South Tower Road in Aurora.

Police said the man displayed a handgun, demanded money and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a white man about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has a slim build and was wearing jeans, a dark-colored hoodie and a bright green ball cap.

The Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force is working with Aurora and Westminster police on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.