Mild Saturday before strong cold front brings snow, cold tonight

DENVER — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Denver metro area until Noon on Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Sangre De Cristos, Wet Mountains and Pikes Peak summit until 6 a.m. Monday.

A strong cold front will impact the state Saturday evening. Prior to the arrival, temperatures will manage to warm into the low 60s Saturday afternoon. You’ll notice a gradual increase in clouds and light wind through the afternoon hours. Showers will first be possible along the Wyoming and Colorado state line around 5-6 p.m. Expect a few light showers to begin in the Denver metro around 8-9 p.m. This will all quickly transition to snow overnight. Expect periods of heavy snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop into the low 20s overnight.

Snow showers will continue though the morning and midday hours across the Front Range. Conditions will start to dry out by the mid-afternoon and evening hours, but as clouds stick around, our temperatures will hover in the mid-20s throughout the day. Snowfall totals will range from 2-5″ in the Denver metro area, with the higher end of those totals found on the south and west side of the metro. The eastern plains will have a quick 1-3″ possible, with localized higher amounts in the foothills.

We’ll be dry to start your work week on Monday morning, but temperatures will be frigid. Morning temps will start in the teens, warming into the low 40s by the afternoon. Our weather pattern will stay dry through the upcoming week, with highs steadily climbing into the low 60s by Thursday and Friday.

