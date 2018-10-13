Larimer County officials identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Larimer County authorities have released the identity of the man who died following an officer-involved shooting earlier this week.

Travis W. Craven, 25, was shot by a Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy after a pursuit Monday. He was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, where he died shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the Greeley man was involved in a physical disturbance with a relative in the Red Feather Lakes area Monday morning and left the scene with a handgun before a Larimer County deputy arrived.

The man then came back and refused to follow the deputy’s commands before fleeing in a car.

He was run off the road during the pursuit and was shot when he got out of the vehicle in Wellington.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office said Craven died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The deputy who shot Craven was identified as Matthew Bordewick. The 28-year-old has been with the LCSO since January. Prior to his time in Larimer County, Bordewick worked with the Monte Vista Police Department in southern Colorado for four years.

Bordewick has been placed on administrative leave per agency policy.

The Loveland Police Department is leading the investigation.