Denver police investigating LoDo pedestrian vs. vehicle hit-and-run

DENVER — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Lower Downtown Denver Saturday evening.
The Denver Police Department said a vehicle hit a pedestrian at 20th Street and Blake Street near Coors Field. The driver of the vehicle did not stop.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital. DPD did not disclose the gravity of their injuries.
Police believe the vehicle involved could be a white BMW with Colorado license plates EZO-010.
No roads are closed in the area, DPD said.