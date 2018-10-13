Denver police investigating LoDo pedestrian vs. vehicle hit-and-run

DENVER — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Lower Downtown Denver Saturday evening.

The Denver Police Department said a vehicle hit a pedestrian at 20th Street and Blake Street near Coors Field. The driver of the vehicle did not stop.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital. DPD did not disclose the gravity of their injuries.

Police believe the vehicle involved could be a white BMW with Colorado license plates EZO-010.

#DPD officers are investigating a auto v pedestrian hit and run crash at 20th & Blake. Pedestrian transported to a nearby hospital. The run vehicle is possibly a white BMW, Colorado plate EZO010. No road closures. pic.twitter.com/acgE60I3Bn — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 14, 2018

No roads are closed in the area, DPD said.