Denver Department of Public Safety explains new body camera footage policy

DENVER -- In an effort to hold public leaders accountable, journalists request surveillance video and body camera footage on a regular basis.

Denver's Department of Public Safety says it has some new guidelines about how they decide to release that video.

Often times, journalists are told releasing the video will ruin an investigation.

“I believe that there are situations where the release of the video is really in the public interest," Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said.

At a press conference, Denver's DA and other city leaders talked about their new policy -- one that would allow videos to be released before investigations are complete.

They said requests for footage are frequently denied because not all of the witnesses have been interviewed.

“We are required under Colorado case law to perform a case-by-case analysis, weighing all of the interests before we make a determination on the release of this," Records Administrator Mary Dulacki said.

Dulacki, said leaders look at a lot of different factors before deciding to release any video. Factors include victim impact, public interest and the timing or nature of the video.

“Whether the video is a positive or negative reflection on the Department of Safety is not to be considered and I think all of you who have worked with us over the years know, we have released video that has not necessarily been a very glowing recommendation of how members of the Department of Safety have operated," Dulacki said.