2 killed in 3-vehicle crash in Denver

DENVER — A crash involving three vehicles killed two people at East 27th Avenue and York Street late Friday night.

Denver police said the two victims died at the scene of the crash.

Officers did not release information about any other injuries or what caused the crash.

York Street was closed overnight between 26th and 28th avenues for several hours.

