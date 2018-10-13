2 found dead in back of Greeley SUV, no foul play suspected

GREELEY, Colo. — Officers with the Greeley Police Department found the bodies of a man and a woman in the back of an SUV Saturday morning.

Police said around 11:25 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of 10th Street on a call of check-well-being.

“The reporting party stated that a Hispanic adult male had been living in the backyard of this residence in a white Chevy Suburban SUV [and] no one has seen him since last night,” GPD said in a statement.

Officers found the SUV in the backyard of a residence at the above address and saw that the windows were fogged.

“Officers then went to the vehicle and opened the rear driver’s side door and found a male adult and a female adult obviously deceased in the back seat of the vehicle. It appeared they had been sleeping and the back end had been modified to allow them to lay down,” police said.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. While the investigation is in its early stages, police do not suspect foul play was involved.

The deceased individuals have not yet been identified.