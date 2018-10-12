York Street on-ramp to I-70 to permanently close for Central 70 Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Colorado Department of Transportation will close the York Street on-ramp to Interstate 70 next week for good.

The closing takes place in the middle of the Central 70 Project, which broke ground in August.

The on-ramp will close permanently on Monday.

"Crews need to get in there and rebuild the railroad tracks," CDOT spokeswoman Rebecca White said. "Today, those tracks cross under the highway.

"Eventually, we need to bring the highway underneath the railroad tracks and flip-flop that, so the first step is rebuilding the bridge."

CDOT has concerns with the highway because there are a lot of interchanges that are close together, creating safety issues and weaving.

"Over the long term when this is completely redone, there won't be a York on-ramp," White said.

The permanent detour will have drivers accessing westbound I-70 at Steele Street and Vasquez Boulevard.

The work will begin Sunday night and the closure will be in place by 5 a.m. Monday.