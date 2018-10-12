Police: Man jumps into vehicle, sexually assaults woman on CU campus

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman reported being sexually assaulted on the University of Colorado campus late Thursday night, the CU Boulder Police Department said.

About 10:15 p.m., a female driver for the CU Boulder NightRide service dropped off students on Kittredge Loop Drive in the area between Fiske Planetarium and Kittredge Central.

An unknown man then got into the vehicle without permission. The woman told the man to get out but he refused, police said.

The man prevented the woman from using her cellphone and threatened her if she called for help. Police said the man fondled the woman and tried to kiss her.

The woman drove the man to a Shell gas station at 29th Street and Baseline Road where he got out and fled east.

Police said the man told the woman and a gas station attendant that his name is Ashton.

He’s described as being 30 years old with a dark-colored full beard. He was wearing a blue puffy coast and a multicolored hat with a black bill.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-492-6666.

The attack comes about a week after two threats against women near University Hill.

The first incident happened Oct. 5 when a woman left a party shortly before midnight and was walking near 20th Street and Mariposa Avenue.

The Boulder Police Department said a man came up behind the woman, choked her and forced her into the back seat of a while vehicle similar to a Subaru SUV.

Police said a man in the back seat showed a handgun in his waistband and said, “Just let me do what I want.”

Police said the suspects heard what sounded like sirens and let the woman go after about 10 minutes of driving around.

On Saturday, a group of four to five women left a party and were walking on 11th Street just past Pennsylvania Avenue.

At least three men in a vehicle similar to a gold Toyota pulled up and a passenger in the front seat asked the women where they were going because they were coming with them, police said.

When the women told them to leave them alone, the front seat passenger showed a handgun and racked the slide.

The vehicle then drove off northbound on 11th Street, police said.

Anyone with information in any of the cases is asked to call police or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8467.