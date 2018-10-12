Sunshine expected Friday before snow, cold during weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Sunshine will return to the Denver metro area on Friday for the first time this week.

Temperatures will be noticeably warmer as well, with highs reaching the low 60s.

The weekend will start quiet, with temperatures warming into the upper 50s on Saturday afternoon. Expect breezy conditions as clouds continue to build.

A cold front will move through Saturday night, dropping temperatures and bringing in the chance of snow.

Snow showers will continue Saturday night into Sunday morning, with it being heavy at times.

Snow showers will continue through Sunday morning, dissipating by the late afternoon.

Temperatures will only make it into the upper 20s, with breezy conditions through the day.

Snowfall totals will range from 1-3 inches in the Denver metro area, with higher totals expected in the foothills north of Interstate 70.

It will dry out next week with a mix of sun and clouds through Thursday. Temperatures will stay below average, with highs in the 40s, 50s and 60s.

