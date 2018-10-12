List: The 5 top-trending Halloween costumes in Denver

DENVER — Search-engine giant Google has published its data of the top-trending Halloween costumes around the country in 2018. Its “Frightgeist” program tracks the popularity of costumes based on how frequently they are searched on the platform.

In the Denver area, the most searched costume theme is Fortnite, the video game that has exploded in popularity this year.

Below is a list of all the trending costumes in Denver this year, ranked in order of how frequently they were searched on Google:

Fortnite Mermaid Dinosaur Unicorn Spider-Man

Fortnite is also the most searched costume in Fort Collins and Colorado Springs. In fact, the only Colorado metro area that does not list Fortnite as the most popular costume theme is Grand Junction, where rabbit is listed as number one.

Nationwide, Google says the following ten costumes are the most searched:

Fortnite Spider-Man Unicorn Dinosaur Witch Harley Quinn Superhero Pirate Rabbit Princess

Fortnite is the top-trending costume in 43 states. Needless to say, wherever you are, get ready to see plenty of the video game’s characters trick-or-treating around your neighborhood.