Dramatic changes arrive with Saturday night’s cold front, road impacts likely by Sunday morning

DENVER -- A cold surge of air is rushing out of Canada and headed to Colorado that is set to arrive by Saturday evening and night with a 30-degree drop in temperatures, wind, rain, and snow.

For those wanting to enjoy the outdoors, Saturday morning and midday will be the time to do so. By the afternoon and evening, change arrives in the state.

The cold front will pass through Fort Collins by the evening, then into Denver by late evening. Again, this comes with a 30-degree drop from 60 to 30 in short order. Rain and snow will be falling at the same time as strong wind pushes the cold air.

Here's timing of impacts for Denver:

Based on Friday afternoon's modeling data and current position of the cold front, here's a reasonable approximation of the timing for this weekend's impacts. Cold will be the biggest impact, followed by the impact of snowfall on the roads.#cowx pic.twitter.com/nQS9vwu6MO — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 13, 2018

For Sunday, travel will be slickest - potentially - in the morning through midday before the system clears into the afternoon.

Snowfall totals will come mostly from the initial change, with lighter snow to linger into midday Sunday. Here is a look at the possible totals - with quick melting due to warm ground temperatures these totals won't last long for the metro areas.

Possible snowfall totals shown here. There will be areas with quick melting of this snowfall due to warm ground temperatures. pic.twitter.com/QXHRPDwvEC — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 13, 2018

Temperatures, however, will stay cold with highs in the 20s is all for Sunday. This will be one of the coldest October games for the Broncos in their history.

Whoa, one of the coldest @Broncos games ever in October will be this Sunday's game against the Rams. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ZazpvASwnN — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 13, 2018

There will be a quick change again by Monday. After morning lows hit the teens, the afternoon begins a warming trend into the 40s, then 50s and 60s by Tuesday with sunshine for the week.

