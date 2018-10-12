× Denver police: Pedestrian killed at light rail crossing was distracted

DENVER — A pedestrian who died when they were struck by a light rail train in Denver’s Baker neighborhood last week was distracted and crossed the tracks illegally, police said Friday.

Around 1 p.m. on Oct. 4, the pedestrian was killed when the train struck them at the crossing on West Bayaud Avenue near South Santa Fe Drive.

Police did not say how the pedestrian was distracted.

The incident temporarily shut down a number of RTD train lines as well as Bayaud Avenue in the area.

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a light rail train in the same area in August. Investigators believe that person might have intentionally stepped onto the tracks.