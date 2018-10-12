× Denver man convicted of murder in death of mother’s boyfriend

DENVER — A jury convicted a Denver man of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his mother’s boyfriend, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

On the night of July 11, 2017, Elizario Herrera, 33, got into a fight with his mother’s 55-year-old boyfriend, Michael Lanford. The altercation happened in the backyard of a home on the 4000 block of North Shoshone Street in Sunnyside.

Herrera stabbed Lanford with a “sharp instrument.” Lanford left the backyard while bleeding heavily and died on a sidewalk a few doors down, according to the DA’s office.

Herrera was originally charged with first-degree murder.

Herrera’s trial lasted four days. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2019.