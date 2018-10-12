Denver-area events affected by Sunday’s wintry weather

DENVER — Unseasonably cold temperatures and accumulating snow are forecast for metro Denver Sunday. A few events have been affected by the wintry weather.

The Kidney Walk that was scheduled to take place at Sloan’s Lake Park in Denver will now happen at North High School. While the walk will be outside, all other activities will take place inside the school.

The Denver Botanic Gardens said the Pumpkin Festival and Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms in Jefferson County will be closed Sunday. However, the maze and festival will be open Saturday.

The Not One More rally and concert against gun violence has been bumped up from Sunday to Saturday. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and others will perform. The event will run from approximately 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Levitt Pavillion: 1380 West Florida Avenue in Denver (in Ruby Hill Park).