Court denies prosecutors' request to seal autopsies of Shanann Watts, daughters

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A district court judge has denied prosecutors’ request to seal the autopsies of Shanann Watts and her two daughters, who were killed in August.

According to court documents, Weld County District Court Judge Marcelo Kopcow denied the motion Friday.

Prosecutors had asked the court to keep the autopsy reports for Shanann, Celeste and Bella Watts private until the trial is underway, according to court documents filed Sept. 17.

In the filing, Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke and two of his deputy district attorneys argue the reports “will be critical evidence at trial.”

Christopher Watts, 33, is charged with nine felonies, including three counts of first-degree murder after deliberation, in the deaths of his pregnant 34-year-old wife Shanann, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste.

Christopher’s attorneys had also filed a response to a request from prosecutors to obtain DNA evidence, buccal swabs and finger and palm prints.

His attorney argues giving up fingerprints and DNA samples is unconstitutional.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Christoper would face a mandatory life sentence in prison.

Shanann and her daughters were reported missing Aug. 13. Christopher was arrested two days later.