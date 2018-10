Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Influenced and inspired by different forms of fitness, Alchemy’s founders set out in 2013 to bridge the gap between some of the most effective forms of yoga, strength, and cardiovascular training. By seamlessly blending the very best attributes of these disciplines, they developed a high energy array of classes. Joana took her fitness talents to their 2432 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO location to feel the burn!

https://alchemy365.com/