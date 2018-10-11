Stolen Denver pup is back home with owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – Thieves in Denver stole an adorable black Labrador on Wednesday-- causing a family heartache and grief. But that misery has now turned into a celebration. The 3-year-old pup named Oren is back with his owners.

Oren is known as the “shop dog” at AT Audio near West 1st Avene and Federal Boulevard. Customers love him!

Oren disappeared early in the evening on Wednesday. Surveillance footage, from nearby Bubba Chinos Restaurant, shows a group of teens walking by with the dog.

“We were searching high and low for him,” Luis Albatorres said. “We didn’t stop until we found him.”

Luis and his relatives put work on hold at the family business and started searching for Oren. Luis says Oren -- who is trained not to go into the stree t-- was right outside the shop when he was stolen. With footage showing the perps, the family sought help on Facebook, called police and refused to give up. The family spotted one of the teens walking along Federal around 1 a.m. Thursday.

“We saw a kid … walking him with a new collar, new leash and we confronted him,” Luis explained.

Luis says police know who the kid is and officers are investigating. Denver police had helped the family search the neighborhood for Oren.

The dog did not have signs of injury.