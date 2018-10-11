× Slight warm up before weekend changes

Temperatures on Thursday will be about ten degrees warmer, making it into the upper 40s by the afternoon hours. The morning will start off with areas of patchy fog, with scattered showers expected throughout the midday and afternoon hours. Snow showers will continue for the high country, as a Winter Weather Advisory remains in place until midnight. Up to 10″ of snow will be possible for portions of the high country, including Summit County.

We’ll get a dry, warm day on Friday, as temperatures make it into the low 60s. This is still about 5-10 degrees below average, but sunshine will return for the first time this month.

Saturday will start off quiet, as temperatures make it into the upper 50s. Changes will start to move in by the evening hours thanks to a cold front moving in. This will drop temperatures quickly, and bring in the chance for snow to start the day on Sunday. Snow showers will continue on-and-off again throughout the second half of our weekend, with temperatures only making it into the low 30s. At this time, minor accumulation looks possible through the weekend in the Denver metro area, but continue to stay up to date with forecast as we finalize the details.

The upcoming work week looks quiet, as sunshine remains in place Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will stay below average, only making it into the 40s, 50s and 60s as afternoon highs.

