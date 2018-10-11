× Search resumes for hiker missing in Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Search efforts for a man missing in Rocky Mountain National Park have resumed.

Ryan Albert was last seen in Denver on Oct. 4. Family members reported him overdue the next day to the Denver Police Department, who then contacted rangers at the national park. Albert, a 30-year-old from New Jersey, was believed to be hiking Longs Peak. His rental car was found at the mountain’s trailhead Friday afternoon.

Crews had suspended their search for Albert Wednesday due to poor weather conditions.

According to RMNP staff, the renewed search for Albert has been focused on areas below the tree line in the Longs Peak area, which has received more than one foot of snow during the last three days.

“Despite the snow, the daytime forecast is favorable so there are currently five teams totaling 27 people in the field searching for Ryan or clues that might lead them to his location,” RMNP said in a press release Thursday afternoon.

A number of agencies are working on the search, including Larimer County Search and Rescue, the Alpine Interagency Hotshot Crew and RMNP Search and Rescue.

RMNP staff believe Albert intended to climb Longs Peak via the Keyhole Route.

Anyone who has been in the Longs Peak area since Oct. 4 — and anyone who may have had contact with Albert regarding his planned route on the mountain — is asked to call 970-586-1204.