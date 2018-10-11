× Rep. Jovan Melton controversy continues as Polis sides with Democratic leaders

DENVER – The ongoing controversy involving State Representative Jovan Melton (D-Arapahoe) continues.

Melton is facing calls for his resignation after old arrest records involving two different girlfriends became public.

The 2008 incident was dismissed, Melton plead guilty to harassment in the 1999 incident.

On Thursday, Jared Polis in an exclusive interview with Fox31’s Joe St. George, said he agreed with Democratic leaders regarding their decision to call on the fellow Democrat to resign.

Polis is the Democratic nominee for Governor.

“I believe in consequences but I also believe in redemption,” Polis said.

“I agree with Speaker Duran and Majority Leader Becker that he really should take a serious look at resigning,” Polis said.

Defenders of Melton however held and afternoon rally in support of the embattled Representative.

Rep Joe Salazar and Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb, both Democrats, voiced support for their colleague, criticizing Democratic leadership.

Press conference today starts off with Wellington Webb expressing his displeasure with how allegations against @JovanMelton have been handled. #COPolitics pic.twitter.com/Aiev3XAvEJ — Anna Staver (@AnnaStaver) October 11, 2018

"This creates a Jim Crow double standard of justice by the House Democratic leadership." -Wellington Webb on how the calls for Melton to resign have been handled. #copolitics — Anna Staver (@AnnaStaver) October 11, 2018

Melton has repeatedly denied any violence toward the women. Melton is facing re-election and remains on the November ballot.