× RAD Advocates First Anniversary Silent Auction and Fundraiser – 10/19

Who: Reactive Attachment Disorder (RAD) Advocates

What: First Anniversary Silent Auction and Fundraiser

When: Friday, October 19th – begins at 7p

Where: Alli Event Center (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is proud to support the RAD Advocates First Anniversary Silent Auction and Fundraiser. Join Channel 2′ own Ken Clark as he emcees a beautiful night to support a great cause.

Reactive Attachment Disorder is believed to be a rare disorder that occurs in children due to trauma experienced by the age of three. It is a devastating disorder, both for the child and the family that is raising him/her. These children struggle with forming secure attachments with others, and often need intensive, specialized treatment. There are very few professionals that truly understand RAD and many families are left feeling hopeless and alone. They understand the hopelessness that families feel and are passionate about coming alongside them. They spend countless volunteer hours advocating for and supporting families in crisis, as well as providing training for professionals about the effects this disorder has on all members of a family unit. This event will help further spread awareness about this disorder and what RAD Advocates is doing to change lives affected by Reactive Attachment Disorder.

Learn more about RAD Advocates at www.radadvocates.org