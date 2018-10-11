Paula’s Picks Deal: CRUSH Pizza + Tap

It's the brainchild of Jason McGovern "Pizza Guy", who is Irish, but swears he has pizza in his DNA.

In 2012, Jason landed his first brick and mortar location inside The Bar Car in Denver’s Congress Park neighborhood and dubbed it Deep Dish Pizza. Jason moved the restaurant to Lower Highland in 2014 and recently expanded the brand to include a wider variety of pizza styles.

The name Crush Pizza + Tap reflects how “crushable” the pizza is, but also refers to Jason’s life-long crush on pizza. He hopes that after trying his pizza, you’ll develop one too.