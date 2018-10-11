Passengers deplane United jet at DIA after mechanical issue

DENVER — Passengers deplaned a United Airlines jet at Denver International Airport Thursday afternoon due to a mechanical issue.

The problem arose during taxi after flight 1660 from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport had landed.

After leaving the plane via stairs, passengers were taken to the terminal in buses. In a statement, United said it apologizes to its customers for the inconvenience.

A Twitter user reported about 12 firetrucks and four buses were next to the plane, which they could see from inside the airport. The Twitter user also said there was no smoke or visible fire.

A dozen fire trucks and four buses in the process of evacuating a @united plane in the middle of the #DenverAirport. Anyone know what’s up? pic.twitter.com/xsIJXOrUf9 — mdDoogie3 (@mdDoogie3) October 11, 2018

United did not elaborate on what was wrong with the plane or when it would be repaired.