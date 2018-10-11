× ‘I’m going to kill you:’ Man arrested for attempted sexual assault in Kaiser Permanente restroom

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – A man has been arrested for an attempted sexual assault that allegedly happened inside a Kaiser Permanente restroom, according to court documents obtained by FOX31 and Channel 2.

Scott Parker Deering Buchanan was arrested by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday after a female employee reported being assaulted by a man in the women’s restroom at the building located at 5555 E. Arapahoe Rd. in Centennial.

The victim told authorities she was in a stall in the restroom and when she came out, Buchanan was in another stall and pushed her.

According to the court document, Buchanan started punching the victim and was yelling “F—k you! F—k you! I’m going to kill you!” during the assault.

The victim was able to escape and seek help, according to documents. Two patients saw the suspect running from the scene and filmed him.

The report says that the video captured the suspect saying, “I groped that lady, okay” and “It’s not me; I’m on meth.”

According to the statement, the suspect also said “I’m Scott Buchanan” and “I had no reason to violate her.”

Deputies arrested Buchanan shortly after where he told authorities that he attacked the victim “to try to have sex with her,” according to the document.

Kaiser Permanente released a statement to FOX31 and Channel 2, which says:

“The safety of our members and staff is our top priority and we are committed to maintaining and promoting safe environments in all of our facilities. We can confirm that police have made an arrest in relation to an incident that occurred on Tuesday evening. We are cooperating with law enforcement and have no further information to share, as this is an ongoing investigation.”

Buchanan is being held on a $100,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.