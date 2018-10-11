× DPD asks public for help solving west Denver homicide

DENVER — Investigators with the Denver Police Department are hoping the public can help them track down the person or persons involved in a homicide last week.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 3, a man was shot at a Wendy’s in the Barnum West neighborhood at the interchange of Sheridan Boulevard and 6th Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Initial reports indicated the shooting was the result of a running gun battle between people in two vehicles.

No information regarding the victim has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.