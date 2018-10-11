Colorado veteran receives dental implants for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado veteran Daniel Murphy did two combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"I was infantry and I spent a portion of that time in the sniper specialty," said Muprhy.

Murphy said he his father, uncles and brothers had also served.

"It was a family tradition," he said.

Now, as a civilian, Murphy has a lot to smile about. He and his wife Elise have two sons: Liam and Aiden.

During his two combat deployments, proper and timely dental care ranked low on his hierarchy of needs. However, Murphy slowly began to develop dental problems.

"I got the first cavity of my entire life in Iraq," he said. Unfortunately, over time, his teeth began to disintegrate.

Dr. Margarita "Maggie" Aleksanyan heard about Murphy’s story. She reached out to Keystone Dental Implants and both decided to provide Murphy with full dental implants at no charge.

"It’s very close to my heart because I grew up in a small town in Armenia, and when I was 13, my hometown was being bombed. So, I can imagine what it took for those young men to sacrifice their lives to keep us safe," said Dr. Aleksanyan.

Murphy was cautiously optimistic that somebody could be so generous.

"There's got to be something else here. Nobody’s that nice to me," he said.

Until now, that is.

The surgery took over four hours, after which the retired soldier had a beaming new smile.

The entire procedure, including all the implants, normally costs around $45,000.

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve