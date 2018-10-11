× Colorado Springs firefighter charged with sexual exploitation of a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs firefighter has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

Robert Stambaugh, 59, was arrested by detectives with the police department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit on Wednesday.

He has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child, a class 3 felony.

Stambaugh was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center and is being held without bond.

Stambaugh has been with the Colorado Springs Fire Department since 1986 and currently is assigned as a firefighter and paramedic.

No additional information was released and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.