Brief warm-up Friday before weekend snow hits Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The city will warm-up into the 50s and 60s Friday with sunshine, but that will be a brief break from chilly and snowy conditions.

The clearing and drying trend takes place tonight, after a few remaining rain and snow showers this evening.

Cool this evening, but not as cold as the past 2 evenings. #Denver #cowx pic.twitter.com/pKeq8JVkl8 — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 11, 2018

As you can see from the planning graphic, this evening won't be quite as chilly as the past few. Here's a look at the overnight lows, which you will feel first thing Friday morning.

By the morning mostly to partly clear skies will have returned, with continued clearing to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. This will allow temperatures to rebound quite a bit.

Back to the 50s and some 60s to end the week on the plains. Warmer, too, for the mountains.#cowx pic.twitter.com/uDCnYD2r0h — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 11, 2018

Consider this a very brief break from the chill and snow.

Saturday will start off with sunshine, warm temperatures again, but as you are wrapping up your outdoor fun there will be a quick increase in cloud cover and rain/snow will return by evening in the city.

This will be joined by much colder temperatures, even colder than what you just felt. As the snow chance continues Saturday night through Sunday there will be travel impacts that develop throughout the mountains and possibly in the metro area and on the plains, too.

It's way too early to talk about exact totals in the Denver area but accumulating snow does look possible if not likely by Sunday morning. Just that alone should let you know your plans are likely to be impacted. Should that plan include the Broncos game, you'll definitely need winter gear.

The @Broncos will have some help from Mother Nature this Sunday. At least, I'm hoping the Rams won't like the cold. pic.twitter.com/iSaicviH0G — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 12, 2018

Following the Sunday snow chance comes a warmer and drier outlook for next week.

Still tracking that snow storm to hit the state this weekend. It'll be quite cold Sunday and it's still looking probable to have snow accumulation in Denver.#cowx pic.twitter.com/pMBV50SGEY — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 12, 2018

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.